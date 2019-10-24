Arrest warrant issued for man accused of vandalizing school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An arrest warrant is being issued for a man who vandalized a South Valley elementary school after he skipped his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Police say back in 2017, Russell Schells was one of two teens arrested at Mary Ann Binford Elementary School for breaking windows and drenching parts of the school in paint. He is also accused of having a semi-automatic assault rifle.

Schells was 18 at the time and pleaded guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property. He was released and given a chance to attend young adult court.

However, after missing visits to the court and other missed dates since September, he was taken out of the program and scheduled to be resentenced on Thursday. He now faces five and a half years behind bars.