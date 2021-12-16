Arrest warrant issued for man accused of driving vehicle that fatally struck 7-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a New Mexico man accused of driving the off-road vehicle that struck a seven-year-old and his father, killing the child. Sergio Almanza, 27, is accused of driving the vehicle from a bar before running a red light, striking Pronoy Bhattacharya and his father.

Related Coverage:

According to the arrest warrant, the Albuquerque Police Department received an anonymous tip stating the vehicle involved in the crash was possibly located in the backyard of a home on 65th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and were given permission from the residents of the home to look at the exterior of the vehicle.

Court documents state the vehicle reportedly had front-end damage consistent with evidence gathered from the scene of the crash as well as a missing fender. Police state that a fender was left at the scene of the crash that contained a serial number identifying it as a 2018 Can Am off-road vehicle.

Other anonymous tips reportedly advised authorities that the owner of the vehicle was Sergio Almanza and that he had allegedly been driving the vehicle from a Nob Hill bar. According to the arrest warrant, Almanza was identified by surveillance videos to have been driving the vehicle and was accompanied by at least one passenger in the backseat driver’s side.

Police documents state that Almanza and two other men allegedly asked to keep the vehicle at an acquaintance’s house because “something bad happened”. Almanza is accused of homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily harm, and tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story.