Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly Ojos Locos Cantina shooting

Crime

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina August 13, 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Javier Vargas Vasquez.

According to witnesses, Vasquez got into an argument with 30-year-old Lawrence Anzures and some other men inside the cantina in Uptown last week when drinks were delivered to the wrong table and Vasquez took a shot that didn’t belong to him.

Witnesses say when Vasquez tried to leave Anzures and another man followed him and started beating him. That’s when they say Vasquez pulled out a gun and started shooting killing Anzures and injuring several others including bystanders.

APD says Vasquez was a regular at the bar and was identified by several witnesses.

