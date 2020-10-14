Arrest warrant issued for embezzlement suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lea County deputies are on the lookout for a man charged with embezzlement. Investigators believe 32-year-old Tracey Westby took fuel cards from his former company, B and D Services in Hobbs, and used them to buy more than $18,000 worth of diesel and unleaded gas.

Westby had been pulled over and arrested two weeks ago in a different case, but was released after paying court fines. Deputies later learned surveillance cameras captured Westby’s truck at one of the gas stations where the cards were used. They searched his truck and found the B and D cards along with a card from another company. A warrant has since been filed for his arrest.

Local Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss