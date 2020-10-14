Arrest warrant issued for embezzlement suspect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lea County deputies are on the lookout for a man charged with embezzlement. Investigators believe 32-year-old Tracey Westby took fuel cards from his former company, B and D Services in Hobbs, and used them to buy more than $18,000 worth of diesel and unleaded gas.

Westby had been pulled over and arrested two weeks ago in a different case, but was released after paying court fines. Deputies later learned surveillance cameras captured Westby’s truck at one of the gas stations where the cards were used. They searched his truck and found the B and D cards along with a card from another company. A warrant has since been filed for his arrest.

Local Crime News