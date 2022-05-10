ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of murdering an Albuquerque bodybuilder downtown. According to court documents, police are searching for 20-year-old Issac Martinez. He is charged with the February murder of Rajon “Jon” Garza outside Canvas Bar near 1st and Central.

A witness told police that Garza’s brother was hit while trying to break up a fight and that’s when Garza jumped in to defend him. Shortly after the fight, witnesses say a suspect opened fire on Garza, hitting him.

After the shooting, Garza’s friends described him as kind and inspiring. “He was very popular in the fitness community very motivating and inspiring he wanted to make sure that everybody was reaching their goals.”

After a lengthy investigation, with the help of surveillance and social media, police were led to Martinez. According to court documents, Martinez had been involved in an altercation at the bar a few months before the shooting and was told he could not come back. But police say surveillance showed the 20-year-old inside drinking and hanging out with friends.