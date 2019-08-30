Arrest warrant issued for convicted sex offender

Travis Bainbridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who raped a 14-year-old girl ten years ago is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Travis Bainbridge and another man were convicted of taking the girl from Polk Middle School in 2009 and taking turns raping her. Bainbridge was given a conditional discharge, meaning if he followed the rules the charge would be dropped from his record. However, he didn’t follow the rules and was required to register as a sex offender.

Deputies say while he registered in July, the address he listed was bogus. There is now a warrant for his arrest.

