ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in northeast Albuquerque. An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Vicente Reyes, who police say shot and killed Misty Muniz during an argument near Candelaria and San Mateo Monday morning.

A witness inside the home reportedly told police that Reyes claimed the gun “just went off.” The witness also said the two had a volatile relationship and court records show Reyes has a 2019 charge for battery on a household member. That case was dismissed. He is now charged with an open count of murder.