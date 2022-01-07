Arrest warrant filed for July murder of Aztec woman

Crime

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 52-year-old mother from Aztec. Jaden Ortega is accused of shooting multiple times through the door of an Aztec home in July 2021, in what may have been an attempted robbery. Julie Harris was shot and killed and her 15-year-old daughter was at home at the time but unhurt.

According to a criminal complaint, Ortega was friends with Harris’ son and knew that the family had a safe full of guns in the home. Ortega is also charged with a drive-by shooting early last year. A witness, in that case, told police Ortega later admitted to him that he killed Harris. Police used cell phone records, surveillance cameras, and Ortega’s Snapchat account to connect him to the crime and the suspected murder weapon.

