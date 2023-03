ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been filed for a woman charged with murder. 26-year-old Elena Ornelas is accused of shooting and killing Sadie Bell during a fight at an Albuquerque apartment complex in January.

The incident occurred on Jan. 21, near Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque. Investigators believe drugs played a role in the shooting. No further information has been released at this time.