Arrest of 2 suspects leads to recovery of thousands of dollars of stolen property

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities say the arrest of two individuals resulted in the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from burglaries that took place in Carlsbad and Eddy County. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, deputies responded to a man camp located at the intersection of Bramble Road and Nicolas Road in Malaga in reference to multiple structures that had been burglarized. Authorities say appliances and other items that were stolen were estimated to be valued at more than $25,000.

Detectives received license plate information as well as the description of a suspicious vehicle that was seen driving in the area around the time of the burglaries. Using that information, detectives visited a residence located on the 1600 block of Pecos Highway where they saw property that was stolen from the man camp.

Deputies state that 43-year-old Donavan MacArthur Montoya and 27-year-old Patience Justine Gonzalez were arrested at that address on outstanding warrants. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that detectives received information that connected the individuals to the burglary in Malaga in addition to multiple other burglaries in Eddy County and Carlsbad.

After contacting and coordinating an investigation with detectives with the Carlsbad Police Department, detectives discovered that stolen property had also been taken to a residence located on the 3500 block of Grandi Road. A search warrant at that address resulted in thousands of dollars worth of stolen property being recovered.

The recovery and the multiple burglary cases are being investigated by the Carlsbad Police Department and Eddy Count Sheriff’s Office.