Arrest made in Santa Fe road rage shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is under arrest after a road rage incident in Santa Fe Thursday morning that involved a gun. Police say at about 6 a.m. John Ureta, 44, was tailgating another driver as they merged onto I-25 from Saint Francis.

At one point, Ureta fired a shot at the other car; That driver then followed Ureta and rammed his vehicle. Both drivers stopped but police say Ureta opened fire again and left, then ditched the gun. Officers tracked Ureta down hours later when he called to report his vehicle stolen. No word if the other driver was charged.

