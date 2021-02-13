Arrest made in northeast apartment complex homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Saturday an arrest has been made in the Feb. 10 murder of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson at a northeast apartment complex. Officials say 29-year-old Dominic Sepulveda was arrested Friday and charged with an open count of murder, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence.

Police say Johnson had been staying with a female at an apartment at 4601 Carlisle Blvd. NE. According to witnesses, Johnson was involved in multiple confrontations at the apartment complex, which resulted in the shooting.

Sepulveda admitted to police shooting Johnson several times, killing him. The female who was renting the apartment told police Johnson followed her to a bedroom and shot her in the arm. She was later treated and released from a local hospital. Sepulveda was booked into MDC Saturday morning.