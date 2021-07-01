Arrest made in March motel homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have made an arrest in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess. APD reports Spiess was killed at an east Central motel on March 23, 2021.

Authorities say detectives used video surveillance from the American Inn to identify 18-year-old Yonnis Abreau. APD states the video allegedly shows Abreau with a handgun immediately after the fatal shooting of Spiess.

Abreau was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and has been charged with an open count of murder.