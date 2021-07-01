Arrest made in March motel homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department have made an arrest in the March 2021 murder of 29-year-old Dylan Spiess. APD reports Spiess was killed at an east Central motel on March 23, 2021.

Authorities say detectives used video surveillance from the American Inn to identify 18-year-old Yonnis Abreau. APD states the video allegedly shows Abreau with a handgun immediately after the fatal shooting of Spiess.

Abreau was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and has been charged with an open count of murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES