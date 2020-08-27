Arrest made in Lovington homicide

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in a Lovington homicide on Wednesday. The Lovington Police Department reports that 33-year-old Matthew Red Fuentez of Hobbs has been arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, five counts of child abuse, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lovington Police say that on Thursday, August 13, 2020, officers responded to the 1000 block of West Gore Avenue in response to a male with a gunshot wound. Police report that the victim, 29-year-old David Lee Casillas died shortly after being transported to Nor-Lea Hospital.

LPD says that an investigation revealed that Fuentez was the estranged boyfriend of a female that the victim had been dating and that in the days leading up to the incident, had been making threats towards the female and victim. Authorities say on the night of the incident, Fuentez traveled to Lovington and waited for Casillas.

After a short confrontation, Casillas was shot and killed. Police say five children were present when the shooting occurred.

Lovington Police say during the investigation, numerous search warrants, interviews, and physical and electronic evidence was collected. On Wednesday, August 26, Fuentez was arrested in Hobbs without incident.

The New Mexico Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a pre-trial detainer on Fuentez who is in custody at the Lea County Detention Center. This investigation is ongoing.

