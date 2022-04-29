ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a jailhouse call linked Daniel Trujeque to the robbery of a postal carrier in January. The robbery happened near Unser and Western Trail while the postal carrier was delivering mail to a neighborhood box. According to federal investigators, Daniel Trujeque got out of a stolen car, pointed a handgun at the carrier, and demanded the keys to the box.

Two others were with him in that car. One of them, Elisha Maes, was later picked up on an unrelated warrant. While in jail, she made a call to someone and named Trujeque as the armed robber. Investigators say when they arrested Trujeque and showed him surveillance video from the neighborhood, he admitted to the robbery.