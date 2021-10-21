Arrest made in gruesome murder on Navajo Nation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A North Dakota man is facing life in prison after being accused of decapitating a man in McKinley County on the Navajo Nation. The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports 28-year-old Shilo Aaron Oldrock appeared in federal court on Oct. 15 for the murder charge and after waiving a preliminary and detention hearing, will remain in custody until his trial.

Citing a criminal complaint, the Attorney’s Office states that on Oct. 10, Oldrock allegedly murder a man, identified only as John Doe, at a home in McKinley County. Oldrock is accused of attacking John Doe with an ax, decapitating him, then burning the victim’s head in a wood stove before fleeing from the scene.

If convicted, Oldrock is facing life in prison. The FBI hasn’t said how they connected him to the crime or if he knew the victim. The Attorney’s Office says the Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department, the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallup Police Department, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Cowen is prosecuting the case.