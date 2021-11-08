Arrest made in downtown July murder of Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in the downtown murder of an Albuquerque teen. Police say 19-year-old Asad Moody turned himself in on Monday for the July murder near Central Ave. and Fourth Street.

Moody is accused of gunning down 19-year-old Trevonte Robbins and wounding his friend, Kevin Johnson. An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was also hit with shattered glass when a bullet hit his windshield. Moody was one of three suspects identified by police. Darryus Chavez and Jonathan Martinez are also accused of the crime. While Isney Lafirme is accused of helping them plan it.

APD says they were tried to retaliate against a group of people who had beaten up Moody a few days earlier. Moody says he believed Johnson was one of the men based on his hairstyle. Police say this may have been a case of mistaken identity. Moody is facing an open count of murder.