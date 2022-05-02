ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman in Alamogordo. Police say Orlando Luevano stabbed Amanda Winters to death when she and her boyfriend showed up at Luevano’s home on Valmont Drive.

Deputies say the pair had a confrontation at some point earlier and Luevano became enraged. Grabbing a knife, hitting the window before reaching inside and stabbing her multiple times in the chest and stomach.

Luevano claims Winters hit him with a car last month. He is charged with murder.