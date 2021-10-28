Arrest made in 2017 North Valley murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four years later, the Albuquerque Police Department has finally made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the North Valley. APD has been investigating the death of 45-year-old Thomas Ramirez since 2017 when he was shot and killed near Fourth Street and Candelaria.

Witnesses say he got out of his car and was talking to a group of people in another car, when one of those people, Christopher Sena, opened fire. APD says the break in the case came earlier this year when the gang unit arrested someone for an unrelated crime, who identified Sena as the shooter. That witness told police Sena had a problem with Ramirez because Ramirez laughed at him for having broken legs.

APD says Sena is charged with an open count of murder.

