ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three suspects accused of murder in a case of mistaken identity will be back in court early this week.

Nathen Garley, Jose Romero, and Daniel Gomez are charged with the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Park last month.

Police said the three men were targeting a rival gang, and that is when one of the suspects fired 17 rounds into the wrong vehicle, killing the boy and paralyzing his older cousin. They will be arraigned Tuesday morning.