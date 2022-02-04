DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of hitting and killing a seven-year-old outside the River of Lights is still in custody in Luna County, awaiting his arraignment. US Marshals arrested Sergio Almanza Monday at the Mexican border, a month and a half after he is accused of running down Pronoy Bhattacharya in the crosswalk at Central and Tingley.

He is scheduled for a virtual court on Feb. 14. It is still not clear when he will be brought back to Bernalillo County.