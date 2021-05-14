Arraignment hearing held for suspects in deadly stolen vehicle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The couple charged with killing a mother and daughter while fleeing in a stolen car, faced a judge on Friday. Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia were accused of stealing a van back in January 2017.

While fleeing from police, officers say they crashed into another car, killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling. Groves and Garcia were charged with first-degree murder in the case however, that charge was dismissed back in 2018 by Judge Brett Lovelace who said it didn’t fit the crime.

The state appealed that decision last November. The Supreme Court ruled a person who causes death while fleeing law enforcement could face prosecution for first-degree murder.

On Friday, those charges were reinstated. “Ms. Groves, since you are in MDC, I am going to wave your signature on your conditions of release and have reinstated these conditions in open court,” said Judge Joseph Montano of Second Judicial District Court.

Both Groves and Garcia have pleaded not guilty. They will stay in MDC pending their trial.