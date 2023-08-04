SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The armorer facing criminal charges in the deadly “Rust” movie set shooting has waived her preliminary hearing. Prosecutors accused Hannah Gutierrez of negligence in her duties as the weapon expert on the New Mexico film set when a prop gun loaded with a real bullet went off killing cinematographer Haylena Hutchins.

A preliminary hearing was set for next Friday through August 16. Gutierrez waived her right to that hearing and to a grand jury allowing the case to move toward trial.