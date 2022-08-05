LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s.

The men are accused of pointing a gun at shoppers before fleeing the store, then taking police on a wild chase through town, with Lopez behind the wheel. Officers ended up opening fire and hitting Lopez who was taken to an El Paso hospital. Police say he took off from the hospital Wednesday and is now in the wind.

Law enforcement in New Mexico and Texas are working to track him down. His alleged accomplice, Myles Luciano, is behind bars.