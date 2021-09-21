Armed robber sentenced to 18 years for deadly Edgewood gas station holdup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is headed to federal prison for his role in a robbery turned murder at an Edgewood gas station. Daniel Gonzales is the man who held up a Smith’s gas station for less than $50 in 2018. When that attendant, 62-year-old Michael Pelkey tried to stop Gonzales, an accomplice in Gonzales’ car opened fire, killing Pelkey.

As part of the plea agreement, Gonzales has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, Gonzales will be subject to three years of supervised release. The news release state that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Mexico State Police investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Mysliwiec prosecuted the case.

Earlier this year, Eileen Sandoval admitted to calling Gonzales to tell him the cashier’s booth was unlocked. In exchange, she got a seven-year sentence. Four others who were in the car took plea deals to avoid prison. The suspected triggerman, Daniel Martinez is awaiting trial