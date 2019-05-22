Armed felon gives license to Albuquerque police, flees

A criminal in a dark parking lot in the wee hours of the morning with a car full of guns happily handed over his driver’s license before bolting from officers.

In July of last year, Albuquerque police stopped Derek Gallegos in an Albertson’s parking lot around 3 a.m. The officer could see multiple guns and some ammo in his car, and asked if he had a gun and if he’s allowed to.

To both he replied, “Yes ma’am.” But after the convicted felon lied, he wouldn’t keep his hands out of the car and eventually bolted right as back up arrived.

The second officer on scene gave chase but backed off when Gallegos allegedly reached dangerous speeds and put other drivers in jeopardy.

Nearly a year later, the case hasn’t moved much. The Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office says they’re waiting on an indictment. Meanwhile, Gallegos hasn’t been located.

Gallegos has a lengthy record that dates back to a murder charge out of Valencia County in 2011. He took a plea deal in that case, and the murder charge was dropped.