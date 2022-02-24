CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman’s eventful trip through New Mexico left her with almost one dozen charges. The suspected drunk driver gave police the slip during a traffic stop, but she didn’t make it hard to find her down the highway.

It all started on Highway 54, south of Carrizozo back in December when a state police officer pulled over the driver of a blue Hyundai who’d been reported for swerving and speeding. But as the officer gets out of his unit, the driver takes off.

Some 20 miles down the road, the officer spots the car at a Speedway gas station in Tularosa. Inside, the officer finds the driver who had bolted from the traffic stop.

Outside the store, Granger continues to deny everything. “I walked around you decided to take off,” the officer said.

“No, I did not, no. No. No. No. I did not. I was just coming to this gas station I swear didn’t know you were after me,” Granger said.

The officer says she smelled like booze and failed the field sobriety test before coming clean. “You know what!? I’m drunk. Okay? I’m drunk! I just want my boyfriend. Okay?” Granger said.

As officers gather the evidence, Granger becomes combative, trying to bite and kick the officer, racking up even more charges. Granger was charged with 5 counts of battery on a peace officer along with aggravated DWI because she didn’t take a breathalyzer. There’s now a warrant out for her arrest for skipping out on a court date in the case.