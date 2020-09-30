Arizona murder suspect arrested in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in Arizona. Police pulled over 18-year-old Isaiah Pringle for speeding Monday in Farmington.
The officer ran his driver’s license through the National Crime Information Center and learned Pringle had an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in Maricopa County last month. Now, he’s locked up in the San Juan County Jail.
