Arizona man faces attempted murder charge in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona man is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting and wounding a New Mexico State Police officer last weekend west of Albuquerque. Police say the female officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her hands, face and eyes.

FBI officials say 28-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale made his initial court appearance Thursday on charges of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Nelson allegedly fired through the passenger-side window of his vehicle Saturday at a uniformed state police officer working a law enforcement stop as part of a federal task force.

