Argument leads to man getting sprayed with vinegar

SANDIA PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – All Jon Eric Chester wanted was a quieter home, but what he got was thrown to the ground with a face full of vinegar.

Chester and his girlfriend, Joni Deniston, were discussing the topic of having Deniston’s son, Eric, move into Chester’s Sandia Park home. Joni had already moved her daughter, her son’s baby, and the baby’s mother into the home. However, Chester put his foot down at the addition of Eric and an argument ensued. Around this time, Eric arrived at the home.

During the argument, Joni grabbed a red spray bottle full of vinegar she uses to train her dog. Frustrated with the situation, Deniston proceeded to spray Chester in the face multiple times. Chester then attempted to get the bottle away from Deniston. That’s when Eric allegedly jumped from the second story of the house and pushed Chester down.

According to the criminal complaint, Eric was unaware of the dynamics of the altercation when he jumped on Chester. Joni told authorities she became afraid as to what Chester would do to Eric, so she got on top of Chester and restrained him from the neck.

Although Chester reported he was blinded for a short period of time due to the vinegar, he was cleared by medical personnel on the scene. Since it was deemed Eric Deniston pushed Jon Eric Chester, causing him to fall, Eric was issued a summons for battery.