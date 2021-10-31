Argument between roommates leads to murder charge

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering his roommate in Corrales is behind bars. Corrales police say an argument escalated Saturday, allegedly leading 60-year-old Joel Ray to shoot 46-year-old Spencer Komadina at their home in the 300 block of Camino de Corrales del Norte.
Ray is charged with murder and is being held at the Sandoval County Detention Center.