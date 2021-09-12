Argument between neighbors in Lea County escalates to shots fired

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a feud between neighbors in southeast New Mexico escalated to shots fired and one man in custody. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office says back in June, a man reported he got into an argument with his neighbors – a father and son – who then drove to his home, beat him, and tried shooting him.

The man said this all started because they were shining lights at each other over their shared fence, which escalated to the argument. The man claims his neighbor, Kristopher Glasspoole, beat him and told his 17-year-old son to shoot the man, but the boy allegedly hit him in the face with the weapon instead and fired a shot in the air.

A deputy reported hearing shots nearby and responded. Glasspoole was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He’s due back in court later this month.