APS teacher charged in the sexual assault of two students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second grade APS teacher is accused of sexually abusing two of his students. Bernalillo County deputies arrested 45-year-old Danny Aldaz on Thursday on nine counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and five counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor while in a position of authority.

Aldaz has been teaching second grade at Valle Vista Elementary School since 2014. BCSO says the cases involve two of his students during different school years. He’s also a kid’s yoga instructor at a local studio.

Prior to working at Valle Vista, Aldaz was a teacher at Helen Cordero Elementary from August of 2009 to August of 2014, and Edward Gonzales Elementary from 2005 to 2009. Prior to that, Aldaz worked as a substitute teacher from January of 2004 to August of 2005.

Officials say Aldaz has been on leave from his job since January 12, 2020. BCSO is asking anyone who may have also been a victim of Aldaz to contact them.