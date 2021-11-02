APS releases video of deadly Washington Middle School shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque school district has just released video of a deadly school shooting. The video shows 13-year-old Juan Saucedo shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove during lunch at Washington Middle School in August.

Related coverage

Tuesday afternoon, Albuquerque Public Schools released video from a camera on campus that day. KRQE has gone through all of the video APS has released and decided only to show a portion of the video. The video does not show the shooting or the victim of the shooting.

Lapel video shows an APS police officer restraining Saucedo, reading him his Miranda rights then leading him away from the scene. After the officer cuffs Saucedo to a fence, he does not have much to say other than to make sure she gets his name right.

Saucedo is scheduled for a hearing next week to determine if he is competent to stand trial. APS also released surveillance video of the shooting and a crowd of students running from the scene right after the shooting. It looks like Hargrove was the one and only intended victim. KRQE News 13 has chosen not to air that video.

Meanwhile, the family of Hargrove released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon: