APS paid mother badly beaten by Juan Saucedo Sr. in settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools paid a settlement to a mother who was badly beaten by the parents of the teen accused in the Washington Middle School shooting. Juan Saucedo Sr. and his wife, Luz, are accused of beating up a mother at Zuni Elementary School in 2015 during a Thanksgiving lunch.

Documents say the victim was rushed to the hospital with a broken back. APS paid $3,400 to the injured woman. Documents claim the staff did nothing during or after the fight. Saucedo’s son, Juan Saucedo Jr., is accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August.