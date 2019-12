ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A middle school student is facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The incident happened on Monday, December 10 at Truman Middle School in Albuquerque’s South Valley. The gun was taken from the student’s backpack after it was reported to the school staff by another student.

Parents were notified of the incident. No one was injured.

It is unclear if the student will be expelled or suspended.