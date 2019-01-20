APS educational assistant accused of murdering fiancée

An Albuquerque Public Schools educational assistant is in jail accused of murder.

The details of the alleged crime are quite gruesome and disturbing.

Police say 37-year-old Jeremiah Lopez choked his fiancée to death earlier this week after believing she may have been unfaithful to him.

A criminal complaint says after killing her, Lopez sexually assaulted her. He also tried to kill himself.

This all occurred at the couple’s home near Coors and Bridge.

The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that Lopez is an educational assistant at Mark Twain Elementary School.

According to the APS website, he works with special education students.

He is currently on administrative leave.

Related Coverage: