ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools bus driver arrested in connection to rape cases from the 1980s and 1990s made his first appearance in court. Ralph Martinez, 61, was in front of Judge Elliot Arsa Friday afternoon. He’s facing charges for three separate rape cases and is linked to a fourth.

Investigators were able to use DNA evidence from the cases and DNA collected from items in the bus Martinez used for work to link him to the crimes. The state has filed for pretrial detention. A hearing has not been set.