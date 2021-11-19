APD’s 5th episode of ‘Duke City Case Files’ centers on homicide of 19-year-old

Jon Paul Carbajal (courtesy APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The fifth episode of the Albuquerque Police Department‘s series, “Duke City Case Files” has been released and highlights the homicide of 19-year-old Jon Paul Carbajal. APD reports that Carbajal’s body was found outside a silver Chevy Camaro that was still running early on the morning of April 30, 2017.

Authorities say multiple reports of shots fired came into APD’s dispatch in the area of Julie Street and Bellose Avenue NE around 2:30 a.m. While investigators do have surveillance video from nearby cameras at Stardust Park, the video is grainy since the incident occurred early in the morning.

“Jon was my little comedian, very funny even as a child would always make me laugh and entertain me,” said Donna Rupcich, Carbajal’s mother in a news release. “I don’t wish this on anybody and also the selfish was the was taken, and for someone to make a choice about taking another person’s life is something that is unimaginable to me.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact APD’s Homicide Unit at (505)924-6096 or submit tips anonymously on the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers website at p3tips.com/531 or by calling at (505)843-STOP,