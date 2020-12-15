APD’s 13th anti-crime operation results in 42 arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Monday the completion of its 13th city-wide, Anti-crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of an additional 42 offenders. Since they began in August, these anti-crime operations have resulted in the arrest of 550 offenders.

This operation happened between Dec. 8 through Dec. 12 as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau and the Investigative Bureau. According to an APD press release, 27 outstanding warrants were cleared and 24 new felony arrests were made.

13th Anti-Crime Operation results:

Felony Warrants Cleared: 18

New Felony Arrests: 24

Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 9

New Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

Moving Citations: 285

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 5

Firearms Recovered: 10

LEADS Referral: 1

Latest Crime News