APD’s 11th anti-crime operation results in 38 arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Sunday the completion of its 11th city-wide, Anti-crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of an additional 38 offenders. Since they began in August, these anti-crime operations have resulted in the arrest of 450 offenders.

This operation happened between Nov. 21-27 as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau and the Investigative Bureau. According to an APD press release, 45 outstanding warrants were cleared and 13 new felony arrests were made. Two citations were given out instead of arrests for minor misdemeanor offenses. This is to reduce the number of new MDC inmates in light of the recent increases in COVID cases.

11th Anti-Crime Operation results: