APD working to identify two men wanted for motel robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a pair of men they say held up a motel near the Albuquerque International Sunport at gunpoint. The pair held up the Baymont Inn and Suites near Gibson and I-25 on the night of August 16.
Police said the two men arrived and left in an older model SUV. The two men can be seen in the video pointing a gun at the clerk and threatening to hurt her. You can hear one of the men lob one last threat over his shoulder as they leave.
If you know anything about his crime, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.