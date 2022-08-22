ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St.

APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the woman before fleeing the area. He said one officer did fire at least one shot. “One officer did discharge their firearm, but due to the size of the crowd officers were unable to discharge any other rounds,” Medina said.

Police say no one was hit by the shot. Police are asking for anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact them. No other information is available at this time.