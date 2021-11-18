APD: Woman found fatally shot inside vehicle in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports around 6:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway Blvd. near Copper Ave. regarding a call that a passerby discovered a female in a vehicle who appeared to have been shot.

Police state that officers arrived at the scene to find the female inside the vehicle had died from her injuries before officers had arrived. The department is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives at the scene are continuing the investigation. The victim has not been identified at this time.