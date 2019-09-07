APD: Woman arrested with 21 grams of fentanyl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque woman is facing drug charges after police say she had 21 grams of fentanyl in her car.

Albuquerque Police say officers pulled over 38-year-old Kimberly Carrera earlier this week after noticing her license plate didn’t match her car. Officers found numerous drugs in her vehicle including meth, heroin, prescription narcotics, and 21 grams of fentanyl.

APD says the amount of fentanyl Carrera had in her possession is enough to kill 7,000 people. Carrera also had two felony warrants out for her arrest.

