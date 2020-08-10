APD warns of scam acting as police association

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is warning people about a new scam that seeks pledge donations for the National Police and Troopers Association.

A citizen notified the police department of a letter they received in the mail thanking them for a donation. According to a release, the letter went on to say “law enforcement officers across the country have joined forces as the National Police and Troopers Association also known as the International Union of Police Associations, to make communities safer.”

The letter is seeking to collect child identification information, asking for fingerprints, a hair sample and a current photograph, in order to help locate a child if they’ve gone missing.

The Albuquerque Police Department is warning the public to not send any money or personal information to anyone if you receive the letter in the mail.

