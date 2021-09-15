APD: Video posted on social media shows two firing gun out car window

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen and a 20-year-old were arrested after police say they were seen in a video shooting a gun out a car window. Police say the 17-year-old involved posted a video to Instagram, taken in a neighborhood near Sandia High School last week.

Detectives used nearby home surveillance video to connect the teen and 20-year-old Simon Obervbay to the crime. Obervbay is facing charges for the shooting as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 17-year-old is also expected to face charges. His identity has not been released.