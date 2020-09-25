APD: Victim not expected to survive after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday morning. APD reports that around 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a convenience store at Central and Pennsylvania in response to a shooting.

Police say a caller had stated that her son had been shot. A victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he is said to be in critical condition and is not expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities are now investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspect information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

