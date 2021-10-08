APD uses tracking device to locate stolen car, suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a tracking device helped them find a stolen car and arrested the people who took it. The owner called the police Thruedday saying their car was stolen but they had a tile tracking device. Detectives tracked it down on the west side.

They found the car with 29-year-old Xavier Wells and 39-year-old Monica Zamora inside near Coors and Ellison. Officers are encouraging drivers to use tracking devices like Tile or Apple Air Tag and place them where thieves can’t see them.