APD updates wanted offenders on Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers have updated the Metro 15 list as of December 30, 2020. According to the department, a total of 50 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began.

Police say that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and may possibly be armed. The public is warned never to attempt to detain or apprehend these subjects themselves. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or to submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/531.

James Lawrence; Charged with trafficking controlled substance.

Anthony Blais; Charged with trafficking controlled substance.

Denise Espinosa; Charged with trafficking controlled substance.

Jeremiah Denton; Charged with armed robbery.

David Fuentes-Jacquez; Charged with aggravated battery.

Christopher Young; Charged with aggravated battery.

Juan Martinez; Charged with aggravated battery.

Uvaldo Avila; Charged with kidnapping.

Martin Marioni Jr.; Charged with criminal sexual penetration.

Darius Rivera; Charge: Felon in possession of a firearm.

Francisco Beltran; Charged with first-degree murder.

Jeffrey James Rivera; Charged with aggravated battery.

Freddy Eleocadio-Remijo; Charged with aggravated battery.

Isaiah Elijah Anthony Hayes; Charged with child abuse (death).

Jesus Garcia; Charged with shooting at/from motor vehicle.

Read Next: