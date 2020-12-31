ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers have updated the Metro 15 list as of December 30, 2020. According to the department, a total of 50 offenders have been arrested since the Metro 15 operation began.
Police say that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and may possibly be armed. The public is warned never to attempt to detain or apprehend these subjects themselves. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or to submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/531.
Read Next:
- APD updates wanted offenders on Metro 15 list
- Albuquerque woman charged with armed robbery, mail theft
- Reward offered after mail carrier robbed in southwest Albuquerque
- Artesia woman is carjacked at gunpoint while leaving work
- Albuquerque Crime Stoppers seeks whereabouts of man wanted for drug possession